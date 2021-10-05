Brandon Hall Group to Study How to Transform HR Into a Digital Powerhouse

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey focusing on how HR needs to step into the digital age by correlating KPIs with best practices, but also understand the impacts of digital transformation.

“HR, in many organizations, is the last frontier for digital transformation. The use of AI, ML, RPA, Bots and Apps is at its infancy stage in many HR organizations. The first reveal for many HR organizations to these digital advancements has been through solution provider branding and messaging,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and HCM Principal Analyst Michael Rochelle. “Solution providers are now touting the promise of these advancements and how they will reshape HR processes in a new and exciting way.

“The challenge for HR organizations is the lack of understanding in how to translate these solution provider claims into a solid set of technical requirements and use cases to aid their technology selection processes,” he said. “HR organizations struggle with the before and after impact of a solution provider adding these advancements to their platforms. HR organizations need help right now.”

For many organizations, the ethics and governance of introducing these advancements into their HR processes must come first before embarking on technology selections, Brandon Hall Group believes. Concerns include potential unintended consequences of relying on automation to replace human decision-making.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to identify their digital transformation practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in digital transformation strategies. Brandon Hall Group will create models and frameworks to help organizations improve their digital transformation strategies.

“Will employees be treated fairly? Will the data provide the proper view of what is to come in the workforce? Is the quality of the current data available that will feed the automation be at the quality it needs to be? These are just some of the questions that are being raised by HR teams,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Digital transformation for HR is much like fire. It could be a revolutionary tool with great benefits or if not handled properly be extremely harmful to its users.”

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/29SG633. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Research Summary, COVID-19: Impact on Workplace Practices 2021.

