NFM Lending Sponsors 17th Annual BARCStoberfest

Linthicum, MD, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to be a sponsor for the 17th annual BARCStoberfest in October. The event will benefit the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). This is NFM Lending’s third year sponsoring the event.

BARCS is Maryland’s largest animal shelter and pet adoption center. All proceeds will support the more than 12,000 animals that come through their doors each year that require shelter, food, and medical care. The event will also enable BARCS to remain a vital resource to our community through their innovative programs. Funding is more critical than ever, as the COVID pandemic has limited their usual fundraising efforts and made resources scarcer. Throughout October, BARCS will be hosting various virtual and in-person events to raise support, including several Mini Fun Runs, pet costume contests, a virtual pie-eating contest, and more. More information can be found on the event website.

“Of all the organizations and philanthropic events that NFM Lending partakes in, BARCStoberfest is one of our favorites. One of the main reasons is it’s so close to home near our corporate headquarters here outside of Baltimore,” said Gene DiPaula, Vice President of Communications at NFM. “We also love seeing all of the proud people who bring their pets out to participate. Every pet deserves to be part of a loving home. BARCS makes that happen. One of the cornerstones of our NFM C.A.R.E.S. initiative is to improve the well-being of homeless animals. We’re proud to continue our partnership with BARCS.”

NFM Lending looks forward to being part of such an important and impactful mission.



