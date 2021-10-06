Coastal Cloud Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud announced that it has demonstrated excellence in Customer Success showcasing leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

For this innovative work, Coastal Cloud has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success.

Coastal Cloud’s adherence to the partner program and adoption of the navigator process with a focus on customer satisfaction has led to the company’s recognition with a Partner Innovation Award two years in a row. With a large team of over 350 experts holding more than 1,000 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud credits its vast expertise to consistently high client satisfaction.

“Customer satisfaction is the foundation we were built on,” said Tim Hale, co-founder and managing partner of Coastal Cloud. “With a culture that promotes flexibility and appreciation, a cycle of success is established between employees and customers.”

“It’s inspiring to see Partner Innovation Award winners such as Coastal Cloud drive success for customers through a relentless focus on delivering high quality service and forging long-term relationships,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Coastal Cloud’s initiative and ability to deliver results illustrates how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world.”

Salesforce partners such as Coastal Cloud are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC*, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise into a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, and onshore-only teams. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

