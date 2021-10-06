Syntiant Corp. to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications, today announced that its CEO, Kurt Busch, will present at the LD Micro Main Event investor conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 12-14, 2021.



Recently named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest - Orange County, Busch is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. PDT/7:30 p.m. EDT. Registration information to view Syntiant’s presentation in person or virtually can be found at https://me21.mysequire.com/.

Since its founding four years ago, privately owned Syntiant Corp. has raised more than $65M in funding and shipped more than 15 million of its Neural Decision Processors™ to customers across the globe. The company’s ultra-low-power AI semiconductors are being designed into earbuds, wearables, smart speakers, mobile phones, health monitoring devices, laptops, monitors and automobiles, as well as other consumer and industrial devices, delivering 100x more efficiency and 10x more throughput compared to current microcontroller unit solutions.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

