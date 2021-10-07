M&C Communications joins prestigious U.S. Hemp Roundtable

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications is dedicated to enhancing the position of clients and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable by forecasting potential industry issues and preparing for opportunities, in addition to educating customers, stakeholders and media on the most pressing issues in the CBD industry. M&C Communications brings its Move the Stairs mentality to the table with a strategic take on CBD public relations. Simply put, fellow members and clients should expect results from a robust and strategic PR process called CBD Brand Protection PR™.

What is CBD Brand Protection PR™?

In a nutshell, it’s not traditional “public relations.'' CBD Brand Protection PR™ is a robust strategy that helps CBD businesses stand head-and-shoulders above their competitors by creating trusted, active communities, deflecting negative public relations, and preparing for future issues and challenges.

“We are thrilled to be a member of the U.S. Roundtable and even more excited to offer our unique approach to public relations,” said Diane Mulligan, APR, President and Founder of M&C Communications. “Our CBD Brand Protection PR™ approach adds a different and powerful perspective to help the CBD industry lead the way toward continued safe and legal CBD and emerging hemp products.”

CBD Brand Protection PR™ turns crisis into opportunity

Imagine being able to predict the future. What issues might impact the industry? What will the media want to know about a CBD industry story? Our years as journalists help us train clients to think about the most likely future scenarios through the power of the Brand Protection Tool™. We position our clients so that when an inevitable issue or crisis occurs, they can mitigate the damage and potentially turn a stressful scenario into an opportunity to grow trust with their stakeholders.

Harness the power of Insider Media Relations™

Our team of strategists are former journalists spanning generations of news. We use our Insider Media Relations™ insight to position clients as industry experts, leading to media coverage, and elevating their brand’s image and reputation. Our strategists offer clients an insider’s perspective into how the media thinks, reports, and, most importantly, where the media is going for tomorrow’s news story. Leveraging relationships with reporters helps CBD brands reach their target audiences and build trust.

Become a CBD industry Thought Leader

In addition to earned media coverage, strategic CBD Brand Protection PR™ helps CBD brands build loyal stakeholder relationships through owned, paid, and shared media. Each drop of strategic communication fills what we call the Trust Bottle- a reservoir of goodwill and trust in your brand to draw on in moments of challenge.

The most powerful CBD brands use the trust they’ve developed through CBD Brand Protection PR™ to use their voice as an industry heavyweight- a thought leader. Thought leaders are trusted by the media and called upon repeatedly to help illustrate the potential and challenges facing the CBD industrygo-to resource for reporters and the public alike.



M&C Communications is ready to help the U.S. Roundtable members further their brand goals through CBD Brand Protection PR™. If you’re looking to learn more about us, visit our website.