HP Earns Distinguished Certification for Supply Chain Security

Achieves ISO/IEC 20243 certification for both enterprise printers and cartridges

Validates HP’s promise to deliver trusted and tamper-resistant printers and cartridges

Builds upon HP’s commitment to deliver the world’s most secure printing systems1



PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (U.S.), HP Inc. announced its enterprise printers and Original HP cartridges are now ISO/IEC 20243 certified. Granted by The Open Group, the ISO/IEC 20243 standard is a set of requirements and recommendations for mitigating maliciously tainted and counterfeit products. By earning this certification, HP is ensuring its enterprise printers and Original HP cartridges follow best practices for global supply chain security throughout the product lifecycle.2

The shift to hybrid work models is creating new, emerging and more frequent threats. In fact, an HP study found that 45% of IT decision makers reported evidence of compromised printers being used as an attack point over the last year as remote work increased. Keeping company devices, networks and data secure has become an immense challenge for IT departments navigating this new model of working.

“With so many people now working from home, the security perimeter has extended well beyond the office,” said Shivaun Albright, HP Chief Technologist for Print Security. “As companies shift to a zero-trust approach, end-to-end, layered, built-in security has become essential. This ISO 20243 certification assures our customers that our enterprise-class printers and cartridges meet the requirements for product integrity throughout the product lifecycle.”

HP’s ISO/IEC 20243 certification was awarded to HP Inc. enterprise printers (including LaserJet & PageWide), large format printers (including DesignJet & PageWide XL), network scanners (including ScanJet & Digital Sender Flow), and Original HP toner & ink print cartridges. This certification also builds upon HP Wolf Security announced in May 2021, which is HP’s integrated portfolio that offers secure-by-design printers, hardware-enforced endpoint security software, and endpoint security services.

For more information on the growing industry-wide significance of the ISO/IEC 20243 certification to help assure product integrity and supply chain security, see white paper Protecting Print Systems: HP Print ISO 20243 Certification Extends Security into the Supply Chain from Keypoint Intelligence.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries.

DISCLAIMERS

1 HP’s most advanced embedded security features are available on HP Managed and Enterprise devices with HP FutureSmart firmware 4.5 or above. Claim based on HP review of 2021 published features of competitive in-class printers. Only HP offers a combination of security features to automatically detect, stop, and recover from attacks with a self-healing reboot, in alignment with NIST SP 800-193 guidelines for device cyber resiliency. For a list of compatible products, visit: hp.com/go/PrintersThatProtect. For more information, visit: hp.com/go/PrinterSecurityClaims.

2 See ISO/IEC 20243:2018 Open Trusted Technology Provider™ Standard Certification Register certification.opengroup.org/register/ottps-certification, keypointintelligence.com/HPPrintISO20243 & keypointintelligence.com/HPCartridgeISO20243.