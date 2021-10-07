Early-Life Risk for Pathological Anxiety - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Early-Life Risk for Pathological Anxiety” on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Ned H. Kalin, M.D., Hedberg Professor and Chairman, Department of Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and BBRF Scientific Council Member.

Dr. Kalin will discuss how early-life anxiety is a risk factor for development of anxiety disorders, depression, and substance abuse. Research has revealed alterations in brain structure and function as well as underlying molecular factors that predispose individuals to develop pathological anxiety. This talk will discuss new treatment approaches that build on these findings, including efforts to increase the plasticity of specific brain circuits implicated in stress-related psychopathology. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/octoberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

