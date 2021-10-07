Questex’s Sensors Converge Successfully Brought the Global Sensors and Electronics Community Together in San Jose, California

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge successfully brought the global engineering community together September 21-23, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California to network, discover technologies, share ideas and define the future roadmap of the sensors and electronics industry. The hybrid event brought nearly 3,000 registered attendees from 60 countries together in-person and virtually.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge said, “It was invigorating to be back in San Jose for the first time in 27 months hosting a safe and productive event. It means a lot to the community that we serve here in Silicon Valley and beyond to be in-person and live streaming. You could feel the energy between attendees, speakers, and exhibitors who were excited to reconnect and do real business.”

Sensors Converge Highlights

A dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by 125 subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Top sessions attended include: Autonomous Technologies - Twists and Turns in the Road Ahead, Tutorial: Design Considerations for Medical Wearables, Magneto Resistive Sensors for Non-Contact Measurements in Severe Environments, and How to Make Money in Today’s IoT System.

comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by 125 subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Top sessions attended include: Autonomous Technologies - Twists and Turns in the Road Ahead, Tutorial: Design Considerations for Medical Wearables, Magneto Resistive Sensors for Non-Contact Measurements in Severe Environments, and How to Make Money in Today’s IoT System. Celebration of the 2021 Best of Sensors Awards, including Lumotive as the Startup of the Year and Dr. Milena Vujosevic, InvenSense, a TDK Company as the Woman of the Year. See the full list of winners here.

Ribbon-cutting and show opening by San Jose Mayor, Sam Liccardo.

The Expo Hall showcased nearly 200 exhibitors, with over 40 new exhibitors in 2021, demonstrating "hot" and cutting-edge technologies across 60 categories including: Internet of Things, Wireless, Automation, Automotive, Medical, Pressure, Position, and Wearables. Over 40 of the exhibitors were new to Sensors Converge.

showcased nearly 200 exhibitors, with over 40 new exhibitors in 2021, demonstrating "hot" and cutting-edge technologies across 60 categories including: Internet of Things, Wireless, Automation, Automotive, Medical, Pressure, Position, and Wearables. Over 40 of the exhibitors were new to Sensors Converge. Women in Sensors and Electronics panel focused on diversity and inclusion and included speakers from Peloton Interactive, Root Ventures, Maxim Integrated, now part of Analog Devices, and Edge Analytics.

focused on diversity and inclusion and included speakers from Peloton Interactive, Root Ventures, Maxim Integrated, now part of Analog Devices, and Edge Analytics. The Chip Shortage panel featured experts discussing the seemingly never-ending chip shortage that is hurting more than just car production.

featured experts discussing the seemingly never-ending chip shortage that is hurting more than just car production. Attendees saw some of the newest and never before seen touchless tech on display in the Theater of Touchless Technology , including temperature scans, robots, gesture displays and more.

, including temperature scans, robots, gesture displays and more. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in Dev Kit and other cool tech giveaways.

The Career Connection , sponsored by Randstad Engineering, was the central meeting spot to advance the careers of sensors and electronics professionals.

, sponsored by Randstad Engineering, was the central meeting spot to advance the careers of sensors and electronics professionals. Networking in-person allowed attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts as well as attendee matchmaking via the event mobile app, Brella, allowed attendees to select their networking topics and connect with other attendees that have similar interests.



Here’s what attendees and exhibitors had to say about the Sensors Converge.

“Amazing innovations are coming in sensors on wearables, automotive and industrial applications. Sensors Converge had them all there.”

“Best event for getting the best information about new sensors and applications.”

“The exhibits and vendors were excellent and the sessions were very educational.”

“The quality of engagement with attendees and fellow exhibitors was fantastic.”

“Quality of attendees was high; everyone who was there really wanted to be there for a specific reason.”

“Great show, quality contacts, even during COVID.”

Sensors Converge 2022 will take place June 27-29, 2022 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Additionally in 2022, Sensors Converge will present co-located events Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, and Medical Technologies Design Conference. For sponsorship opportunities contact the Sensors team here.

To learn more about Sensors Converge, visit www.sensorsexpo.com. Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter with hashtag #SensorsConverge.

About Sensors Converge

For over 35 years, Sensors Expo & Conference has brought together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. In 2021, we’re excited to curate a live, in-person experience called Sensors Converge, where the industry can come together, safely, to collaborate and conduct business. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.