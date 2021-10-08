SalMar – Q3 2021 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2021 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 34.2
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 15.5
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 2.4
Total Q3 2021 (1,000 tgw): 52.1
The full Q3 2021 report will be released on 17 November 2021 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through webcast at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act