ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 4-Oct-21 62,847 € 621.55 € 39,062,854.52 5-Oct-21 62,373 € 626.28 € 39,062,656.81 6-Oct-21 62,480 € 625.14 € 39,058,522.27 7-Oct-21 60,673 € 643.83 € 39,063,140.06 8-Oct-21 60,721 € 643.31 € 39,062,541.88

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).