ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
4-Oct-2162,847 € 621.55 € 39,062,854.52
5-Oct-2162,373 € 626.28 € 39,062,656.81
6-Oct-2162,480 € 625.14 € 39,058,522.27
7-Oct-2160,673 € 643.83 € 39,063,140.06
8-Oct-2160,721 € 643.31 € 39,062,541.88

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

