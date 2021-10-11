Beam Global to Present at LD Micro Main Event

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, will be giving the presentation.

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET



Register to watch the virtual presentation here .



Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.



This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.



About Beam Global