Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Mirantis to Distribute Leading-Edge Container Management Platform

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty distributor and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today a partnership with Mirantis, the open cloud company, to distribute its products.



Kubernetes and containers are a major driver of complexity. That complexity can slow the delivery of resources or updates that applications require to provide a seamless experience. Mirantis Container Cloud provides a single set of APIs and tools to deploy, manage, and observe, secure-by-default, certified Kubernetes clusters on demand, to other infrastructure platforms, including public cloud and private clouds, as well as fully-managed bare metal on-premise in the datacenter and at the edge.

“With analysts saying the container management market is estimated to cross the $1 billion dollar mark by 2025, partnering with Mirantis strengthens our stance on containers and Kubernetes,” said Dale Foster, president of Climb Channel Solutions. “Mirantis is able to simplify the complexity of containers and Kubernetes by analyzing, optimizing, and automating the environment.”

“This partnership with Climb Channel Solutions opens up a whole new world of resellers working with companies digitally transforming,” said Andrew Wild, chief revenue officer, Mirantis. “The reach, strong relationships, and expertise of Climb Channel Solutions is a great complement to our technology so that together we can address the growing market need for resilient IT infrastructure.”

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster utilizing public and private clouds, providing a public cloud experience on any infrastructure from the data center to the edge. With a long-standing record of delivering solutions based on open source with enterprise-grade support, Mirantis offers an as-a-service experience of Kubernetes and OpenStack to provide containerization and virtualization services.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group:

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and DevOps. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1-800-847- 7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

