Ryan Waldschmidt Wins PCCA’s 2021 International Seminar Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest

Houston, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has selected pharmacy student Ryan Waldschmidt as the winner of its 2021 International Seminar Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest. On Saturday, October 23, Waldschmidt will deliver a 15-minute main-stage presentation on “What does the compounding pharmacy of the future look like?” during the company’s International Seminar 2021, expected to be attended in person and virtually by more than 300 compounders in the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond.

“Ryan’s enthusiasm for compounding in a community pharmacy setting shines through in his presentation,” said PCCA President Jim Smith. “It’s easy to have great hopes and expectations of pharmacy in the future hearing Ryan share his excitement and plans.”

Pharmacy students across the country entered the Student Scholarship Contest for the chance to engage with compounding pharmacists from all over the world at International Seminar. Contest participants shared their vision of the compounding pharmacy of the future via a written entry and 90-second video pitch. From all of the entries, PCCA selected these three finalists to present live to a panel of PCCA executives: Prathusha Grace Bethala, University of Houston College of Pharmacy; Luke Brissette, University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy; and Waldschmidt. Bethala and Brissette earned the opportunity to attend International Seminar virtually, while Waldschmidt won an all-expense-paid trip to attend and present at the event in Houston.

“This contest was designed to engage with the bright young minds of tomorrow as they envision the future of compounding pharmacy,” said PCCA Director of Academic Affairs Bindhu Batra, PharmD, RPh. “It was wonderful to see the excitement and level of participation this year and we hope to continue this as an annual tradition.”

A native of Allison Park, Penn., Waldschmidt will earn his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2022 from the Raabe College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. He has completed several internships at Cleveland Clinic, as well as at other health systems and community pharmacies. He also won the PCCA ACT Student Scholarship in 2020 and the APHA Foundation Pharmacists Mutual Community Pharmacy Scholarship in 2021.

To be held October 20-23, in Houston, Texas, International Seminar 2021 will focus on the past, present and future of compounding pharmacy with keynote presentations from: International Journal of Pharmaceutical Compounding editor-in-chief Loyd Allen, PhD, RPh; functional medicine practitioner Dian Ginsberg, MD, FACOG; internal medicine physician and pharmacist Richard Harris, PharmD, MD, MBA; Dean Minuto, The One Page Sales Coach©; and motivational speaker Clint Pulver. For details, visit www.pccainternationalseminar.com.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for 40 years. Building on PCCA’s passion for continuing education, PCCA Institute provides high-quality compounding training to pharmacy students around the country. Learn more at pccarx.com.

