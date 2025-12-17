PCCA Partners with Pillumina® to Advance Environmental Sustainability in Compounding with Aluminum Pill Bottles

Houston, TX, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA today announced a new collaboration with Pillumina®, an innovator in sustainable pharmacy packaging, to bring the first aluminum pill bottle designed for pharmacies to its compounding members. Through this collaboration, PCCA provides its compounding pharmacy members and customers with a durable, fully recyclable alternative to traditional plastic pill bottles and caps.

“We’ve partnered with Pillumina to help compounding pharmacists accelerate their sustainability goals while advocating for patient care,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “By switching to aluminum pill bottles, pharmacies signal to their communities that their practices are modern, responsible and prepared for the future.”

The partnership is designed to support compounding pharmacies seeking practical, eco-forward packaging options. Pillumina co-founder and CEO Peter Daheb said the relationship underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation across the industry.

“By combining Pillumina’s infinitely recyclable aluminum prescription bottles with PCCA’s expansive pharmacy member community, we are laying the foundation for long-term impact,” said Daheb. “Together, we’re dedicated to reducing plastic waste in our communities, microplastics in our bodies, and advancing a more sustainable future for healthcare.”

PCCA now offers the Pillumina® aluminum bottle in a variety of sizes and colors to meet diverse practice needs and branding preferences, plus three cap options. Pharmacies can order Pillumina pill bottles through PCCA here.



ABOUT PILLUMINA

Pillumina is committed to reducing the plastic waste and microplastics created by the billions of prescription pill bottles discarded every year with an innovative and sustainable aluminum pharmaceutical packaging alternative. Learn more at www.pillumina.com.



ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

