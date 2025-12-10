SuspendIt® Is Now a USP Verified Excipient

Houston, TX, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA, a leading supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients, announced today the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) has verified SuspendIt® — adding to its growing family of proprietary compounding bases that have earned this independent mark of quality assurance. Earlier this year, PCCA became the first FDA-registered supplier to complete the USP Ingredient Verification Program for Excipients for compounding bases, receiving verification for its LoxOral® and Anhydrous SuspendIt® bases.

“This verification demonstrates our continued commitment to our ‘Quality without Compromise’ core value,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “Confirmation of quality through independent verification reinforces our promise to pharmacies and patients to deliver purity and consistency with our products. Our goal is to help our members compound with confidence.”

PCCA’s third USP Verified Excipient, SuspendIt®, is an all-in-one, aqueous compounding base that is specifically designed for oral suspension formulations. With its innovative technology, SuspendIt® enables rapid redispersion of APIs with gentle agitation, reduces sedimentation and helps support consistent dosing. Free of gluten, alcohol, parabens and dyes, SuspendIt® is suitable for a wide range of patients with sensitivity concerns.

“We are investing our time and efforts into completing the USP Verification process to verify the quality of our bases, even though regulations do not require it,” Bassani said. “We plan to continue pursuing this verification for additional PCCA proprietary bases.”

PCCA invests heavily in research and development to create unique, patented bases to enhance therapeutic outcomes, while providing independent compounding pharmacies and health systems with quality products, expert guidance and innovative approaches to delivering personalized medicine.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

