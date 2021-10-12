Sakon Recognized as a 2021 Gartner “Peer Insights Customers’ Choice” for Global Managed Mobility Services

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, a leading platform provider for Modern Device Lifecycle Management, has been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the September 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for Global Managed Mobility Services (MMS), a peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision-makers.



“Modern Devices are changing the world and constantly enabling new opportunities for better user experience, faster transactions and automated workflows. In such a dynamically evolving marketplace, customers love the fact that we’re aggressive listeners and problem solvers. That spirit pervades our culture, and as a result we excel at accommodating specific customer needs,” said Amine Doukkali, Sakon’s Co-Founder and COO.

One managed services professional echoed that theme of the dynamic, consultative nature of a Sakon relationship, noting that, “The biggest difference to me, from a solutioning perspective, is how Sakon has designed its platform around all of the necessary data sources to enable customers to understand what data points will drive the most effective outcomes, versus going through a traditional, old-school, ten-point discussion around carrier spending, optimization, and so on.”

Gartner defines “global managed mobility services (MMS)” as the IT and business process services provided by external service providers (ESPs) required to plan, procure, provision, activate, manage, and support mobile devices, mobile network services, related mobile management systems, mobile applications, and application stores. “Devices" include smartphones, tablets, and purpose-built field service equipment with embedded connectivity. This market pertains to both corporate-liable devices and individual-liable, or "bring your own device" (BYOD) users.”[1]

Within that market, the Sakon Platform is the first data integration and orchestration engine that joins all the pieces of the digital-first enterprise device ecosystem into a harmonious whole. Its modular design is highly configurable to a wide range of enterprise use cases, including: Device Lifecycle Management, Device-as-a-Service, Managed Mobility Services, and BYOD+. The platform supports a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be recognized by this Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer distinction,” added Andrew Goorno, Sakon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the high user and adoption scores that placed us in the Upper Right Quadrant reflect our status as true collaborators and advisors. And in a world of exponential change, more CIOs and CFOs appreciate that consultative quality in Sakon because going forward, the asset management map will be redrawn again and again.”

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Sakon:

Headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts, Sakon provides a purpose-built cloud-based platform to manage all data and experiences to support Enterprise Communication Services and the Modern Device Lifecycle. Sakon integrates with mobility service providers, VARs, ISVs, and OEM platforms to facilitate a seamless end-to-end customer experience with real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets, and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments. The company was founded in 2003 and has over 700 employees with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. For more information, go to www.sakon.com.

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

