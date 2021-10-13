2021 Customer Perspective Survey on Contact Center Trends Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Perspectives on Contact Center Trends Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report surveyed 661 IT decision-makers around the globe to IT/Communications to gain a deeper understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and their plans to exceed CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic.

COVID-19 accelerated the move towards self-service, allowing many companies to invest in technology that deflects calls/live chat but still improves the customer experience (CX). Voice continues to lead, but self-service channels such as virtual agents and IVR will be heavily supported over the next year. restructure their organizations to take advantage of new resource pools and longer tenures.

COVID-19 forced organizations to reallocate resources quickly, revealing another aspect of contact center operations that needs attention. Employees had to be trained on new tasks quickly, and some companies did not have the solutions in place to do so.

In an industry accustomed to attrition, many companies realize the value of agent retention. They are investing in tools that allow younger generations, gig workers, "retirees," along with those enlightened by the new COVID-driven work-at-home culture to attain the flexible schedules they want. Companies across sectors recognized that agent performance improved when they moved to work from home.

Conversational AI and virtual assistants became a top priority. As businesses quicken their pace towards self-service, they are hindered by customers unwilling to adopt new contact channels. The need to collaborate between departments continues to gain importance as the need to differentiate becomes increasingly crucial. More than -50% of respondents say the top two benefits they have seen from integrating UC and CC solutions include improved customer journey and better agent experience.

The top priorities for technology investments point to improving agent performance and operations. Companies are ramping up investments in performance management, quality monitoring, and collaboration to make it easier to share information across departments.

For almost half of the respondents, the social media channel became the highest priority during the pandemic. The convenience of using these channels to complete transactions and the ease of divulging information to the masses will continue to help this channel thrive.

CSAT and NPS scores improved during the pandemic, revealing that customers were more emphatic with a "we're all in this together" manner.

This study provides data for the following industries:

IT/Communications (50)

Financial Services & Banking

Healthcare

Public Administration

Manufacturing

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Channels covered: voice, email/web form, social media messaging apps, social media apps, mobile apps, SMS, Chat with live agents, virtual agents, video chat, video teller/kiosk, and IVR.

Technologies covered: conversational AI & virtual assistants/bots, quality monitoring, collaboration tools, performance management, flexible APIs/CPaaS, eLearning for agents, proactive customer care, gamification, and augmented reality.

CSAT and NPS scores are provided for each industry.

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX, and end-user businesses to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

Key Features

The primary goals of this research are to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on contact centers

Understand challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of contact center solutions

Evaluate factors that drive investments in contact center solutions

Gauge market and technology trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Measure perceptions by vertical industry

Discover opportunities in different regions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Key Findings

3. Channel and Technology Usage

Interaction Channels Usage Today

Interaction Channels Support - Next Two Years

CX Technologies Investment Plans - Next Two Years

Contact Center Technology Investments

4. Strategic Direction

Obstacles to Achieving Company Goals

Measures to Improve Agent Retention

5. Impact of Covid

Top Supported Business Functions

Security and Compliance Capabilities for Remote Workers

6. Agents Seat Trends

Agent Seat Trends Due to Covid

Plans to Change the Number of Seats

Impact on Agent Performance as they Moved to Remote

Percent of Agents Moved to WAHA (Work at Home Agent) During the Pandemic

7. Interaction Trends

47% Increase in Number of Contact Center Interactions

Channels that Gained Priority due to COVID-19

Technologies that Gained Priority due to COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Voice Interactions

Average Number of Live Chats Handled by Agents

Growth in Virtual Agents

8. Customer Satisfaction

Average CSAT Score By Industry

Change in CSAT Score Since Pandemic

NPS Score

9. Integration and Collaboration Trends

Importance of Integrating Unified Communications and Contact Center Solutions

Factors Preventing UC&C and CC Solutions Integration

Integration of UC & C and CC Solutions - by Industry

Benefits of Integrating UC & CC

Tools Used to Collaborate with other Departments

10. Omnichannel

Level of Integration of Channels

Factors Preventing Organizations from Delivering an Omnichannel Experience

11. Hosted/Cloud Solutions

Use of Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solutions

Investments in Hosted/Cloud Capabilities

Investments in Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Capabilities

Percent of Interactions Handled with Cloud/Hosted

Benefits of Using CPaaS

12. Analytics

Analytics Used Today and Investment Plans

Leading Providers of Analytics Solutions

13. Respondent Profile

Selection/Purchase Decision Authority

Supported Business Functions

