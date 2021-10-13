BBRF International Mental Health Research Virtual Symposium

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading psychiatric researchers will present updates on their discoveries at the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation 2021 International Mental Health Research Virtual Symposium, available On Demand starting Friday, October 29, 2021. The virtual symposium is free with registration. Register Here

In addition to hearing about the latest developments in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other brain and behavior disorders, you will hear presentations by the 2021 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health Recipients – three extraordinary women who are advocates for mental health and live with mental illness. Kay Redfield Jamison, Ph.D., will discuss “A Life in Moods.” Elyn R. Saks, J.D., Ph.D., will talk about “Making Friends with My Schizophrenia: A Lifelong Project.” And, Charlene Sunkel, will discuss “Experts by Experience—Transforming Mental Health Worldwide.”

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

