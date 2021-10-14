Bidtellect Saves 35% on Bidstream Processing Costs Using BidSwitch

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BidSwitch, a global provider of programmatic infrastructure and wholly-owned subsidiary of IPONWEB, has enabled demand-side platform (DSP) and advertising technology company Bidtellect to reduce the hardware costs associated with processing and analyzing (listening to) bidstream data, thereby further enhancing its bidding performance for clients.





BidSwitch’s intelligent traffic routing system, SmartSwitch, saved Bidtellect 35% on these costs for one connected supply partner, and helped achieve a 2.7 times increase in auction win rate (meaning that they are almost three times as likely to win the programmatic advertising auction), ultimately improving performance.





Bidtellect is a buy-side platform that helps brand advertisers reach targeted audiences in contextually relevant environments at scale across the web. Its technology prioritises contextual relevance and sentiment and works in conjunction with audience creation, an approach that caters to the specific goals of each advertiser and enables brands to engage consumers at peak moments of intent. Bidtellect’s proprietary algorithms go beyond domain-level targeting, optimizing down to the ad placement level to ensure advertisers reach the right audience and achieve ROI.





Optimization conducted at the bid opportunity level requires listening to huge amounts of the programmatic bidstream, which is demanding from both the technological and hardware perspective, driving up costs while reducing the effectiveness of media spend. Bidtellect turned to BidSwitch to manage some of its over 40 connections to SSP partners, leaning on BidSwitch’s SmartSwitch to filter out unwanted inventory, reducing the costs associated with listening to huge volumes of bidstream data and helping Bidtellect improve the overall bidding performance for their clients.





To further help buy-side effectiveness, Bidtellect recently announced AARDvark (Automatic Algorithmic Rate Determination), its proprietary automatic bid factoring technology. Bid factoring is a traditionally manual process in other platforms; AARDvark’s automatic optimization tool analyses non-identity, cookieless signals to determine the best ad opportunities to achieve advertiser goals and save traders time. Bidtellect also recently announced its expansion into formats beyond native ad types, including display, promising the same context-driven optimization technology and maximum performance outcomes to advertisers.





BidSwitch’s SmartSwitch technology applies proprietary machine learning to the global programmatic bidstream that BidSwitch processes daily from more than 130 supply partners. Looking at the buying patterns and history for each demand partner, while also taking into account the unique supply filtering rules that the demand partners set up themselves, SmartSwitch determines the best supply to send to each buyer, optimizing and shaping the bid traffic to reduce the volume of bid requests buyers have to listen to, without affecting bidder performance.





John DeSantis, Portfolio Director at BidSwitch, says: “Programmatic marketing provides media buyers with a flexible and effective tool to reach consumers with timely messages, but the volume of inventory can make it unwieldy and reduces the effectiveness of using it. As many of the opportunities in the bidstream are irrelevant, taking these duplicates and undesirable inventory out of the equation does not impact results, but can dramatically lower hardware costs. SmartSwitch provides buy-side partners with sophisticated and automated tools to filter out what they aren’t likely to buy, freeing up their listening capacity to only receive impression opportunities that they are likely to want. Bidtellect is able to extend the value derived from intelligent traffic management to its clients through more performative campaigns and efficient media.”





Michael Feeley, Vice President, Supply Partnerships and Product Solutions at Bidtellect says: "Everything we do at Bidtellect focuses on putting brand content in front of consumers at the right time within the environments when they are most receptive and likely to engage – in the most efficient way possible. While the programmatic ecosystem generates the best opportunities to do this, the sheer amount of inventory hinders this process. Working with the BidSwitch team and seeing such unequivocal results leaves no doubt that SmartSwitch is a highly valuable tool to have within our arsenal for achieving those goals."





-ends-





About Bidtellect:

Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. We pride ourselves in premium supply quality and optimizing down to the placement level, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for our brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology: delivering ads that work.





About BidSwitch:

Engineered by IPONWEB, BidSwitch helps programmatic ad-tech and media companies overcome increasing marketplace complexity by providing partners an efficient and transparent way to manage access to supply and demand at global scale. Unlike an exchange, BidSwitch operates as a neutral, infrastructure network, intelligently routing and filtering the bidstream to ensure optimized, non-fraudulent access for buyers and sellers. Today, BidSwitch facilitates more than 350 supply and demand technology partners globally to connect and trade media across the display, mobile, video TV, native and DOOH ecosystems, all via a single standardized integration. Visit www.bidswitch.com to learn more.





About IPONWEB:

IPONWEB​ is an industry pioneer and world leader in the engineering and operation of highly customized, real-time media trading systems for publishers, advertisers, agencies and innovative technology companies. With more than 15 years’ experience driving innovation in the ad exchange and real-time technology space, IPONWEB is the ‘behind the scenes’ technology provider that many of the world’s leading industry players rely on to successfully power their media and data businesses. Visit www.iponweb.com​ to learn more.

