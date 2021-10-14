CGS Receives 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that it is the recipient of the 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Solutions. The award is presented by TMC, a global, integrated media company, and TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine. This is the sixth time CGS has received this award.



The 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized by TMC CUSTOMER magazine for our commitment to deliver the best customer experience through our BPO services during a crucial period for customer service among all industries,” said Steve Petruk, president, Global Outsourcing division at CGS. “From traditional customer service to growing trend of self-service or through supporting customers in their environment, CGS offers a hybrid approach. With immersive technology, including our proprietary Teamwork AR™, we allow customers to connect and seamlessly transition through their channel of choice to reach live agents who will address their individual and immediate needs. The outcome drives success for our clients, while reducing their customer effort and improving overall customer experience.”

“Congratulations to CGS for receiving a 2021 Customer Experience Innovation Award. CGS has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from CGS in 2022 and beyond.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back-office support.

About CGS

For the past 37 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

