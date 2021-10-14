Payscale Strengthens Commitment to Pay Equity Through Growing Ecosystem; Adds Aon to Network

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale, Inc. , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, announced that leaders from Aon, Deloitte, and SullivanCotter will participate in Payscale’s annual Compference event (October 19-21, 2021) highlighting their commitment to helping employers close the wage gap and joining Payscale’s growing ecosystem.



Also featured will be Ruth Thomas, co-founder of CURO, a global leader in pay equity and compensation management technology, which was acquired by Payscale earlier this year. The addition of CURO’s products to Payscale’s offering has enhanced its end-to-end solutions for organizations to manage every part of their pay strategy and Thomas will share how and why companies can move the needle on pay equity.

“Everyone deserves equal pay for equal work, but many companies aren’t prepared to tackle these issues within their own organizations,” said Thomas. “This conversation will provide insight into how organizations can approach pay equity with confidence and immediately begin making a meaningful impact when it comes to analyzing pay gaps and demonstrating a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce. We’ve assembled an impressive roster of experts and I’m delighted to be joined by these reputable organizations which have proved unwavering in their commitment to working with us to help customers #getpayright.”

“At our core, Aon is dedicated to helping organizations make better decisions, which is why I’m excited for our firm to provide Payscale’s clients with insights and analytics to build a more resilient workforce. We are committed to bringing timely market data together with our consulting insights to drive change at organizations,” said David Knopping, partner and president of Aon’s rewards solutions practice. “Aon’s clients are increasingly interested in software to help manage multiple data sources and their ongoing pay equity progress. Working with Payscale to help clients address pay equity positions HR as strategic partners and in turn makes a significant impact on employees.”

“SullivanCotter is highly committed to creating equitable workplaces. We are delighted to partner with Payscale and offer our continued support in the development of fair and equitable pay programs,” said Ted Chien, president and CEO, SullivanCotter.

Compference is Payscale’s annual event and is the world’s largest focused on modern compensation management, attracting an audience of thousands of HR and functional leaders as well as compensation professionals to network, learn, and grow with a community of thought leaders, experts, and allies. Compference21 is titled Navigate the Compensation Journey, Together, and will provide direction for managing compensation and pay equity following a tumultuous year that was full of uncertainty for many employers.



The virtual event will also feature an address by Dr C. Nicole Brown, one of Fortune’s Top 50 World’s Greatest Leaders on the “Shecession,” authors Liz Fosslien and Molly West Duffy of WSJ bestseller “No Hard Feelings” and a panel hosted by Payscale’s Chief People Officer Shelly Holt that features a roundtable discussion with Brook Carlon CHRO, Kastle Systems, Mark Rankin CHRO, BeyondTrust, and Britt Provost, EVP of People and Culture, Accolade focused on compensation transparency, pay equity, remote/hybrid working, and building team culture.



For more information on Compference21 please visit: https://www.payscale.com/compference

_____________________________________________________________________________________________



About Payscale: As the industry leader in compensation management, Payscale helps job seekers, employees and businesses get pay right, with 10,000 customers, including 53% of the Fortune 500, and prices 27 million jobs annually with $1.4 trillion in value across 198 countries. Payscale’s mission is to empower organizations to make fair compensation a strategic imperative and fuel every pay decision with data-driven confidence, accompanied by best-in-class services, and innovative software. Payscale provides multiple options to contrast, manage, and analyze pay data, helping employers to make equitable compensation decisions. Fueled by predictive analytics, practical recommendations, and industry insights, Payscale helps HR teams to adjust compensation reflecting near real-time changes in the market —with the competitive advantage of adapting faster. To learn how companies like The Washington Post, Perry Ellis International, United Healthcare and The New York Times rely on Payscale to attract and retain top talent, engage employees, and plan their future workforce, visit www. payscale.com. Pay is Powerful.