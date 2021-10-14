Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Westcon settlement

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 13 October 2021.



Prosafe SE is pleased to announce that Westcon Yards AS has today confirmed their formal support of the Schemes with modification approved by the Scheme Meetings of Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. on 28 September 2021.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 14 October 2021

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act