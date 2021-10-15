Wereldhave receives advanced recognition on ESG performance by leading rating agencies

Wereldhave announces today that it again received recently several awards for its ESG program – ‘A Better Tomorrow’:

• For the eighth consecutive year, Wereldhave received a 5-star rating from GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real estate. This ranks Wereldhave number 2 within the space of listed European shopping center companies.

• Wereldhave also received its sixth Gold Award for best practice sustainability reporting from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

• And MSCI ESG upgraded Wereldhave to an A rating from BBB for its sustainability performance.

