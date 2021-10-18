ACM Research Secures Order for ECP Demo Tool from Major IC Manufacturer

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced the receipt of an evaluation tool order for its Ultra ECP map copper plating tool from a major IC manufacturer. The order specifies a delivery in early 2022 and is subject to technical qualification and other commercial terms.



“We are thrilled to have another major Asia-based semiconductor manufacturer evaluating the Ultra ECP map tool for its advanced process development,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “This order is a testament to ACM’s technology leadership, regional support team and growing production scale. We believe a successful qualification of this tool can lead to larger business opportunities with this customer and other major customers in the region.”

ACM’s Ultra ECP map builds on ACM’s proven electro-chemical-plating (ECP) technology. The tool is configured with ACM’s Multi-Anode Partial Plating function, which allows the deposition of the copper metal layer on a dual-damascene structure for its advanced technology nodes. The tool is designed to be compatible with ultra-thin seed layers and to offer high throughput and uptime with a lower cost of consumables and lower cost of ownership.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved.

