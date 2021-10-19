Illumio Appoints Kathleen Swift as Chief People Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Swift as Chief People Officer (CPO). Swift will be responsible for all aspects of human resources including global strategy, learning and development, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, team engagement, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Swift will report to Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio.



“Illumio’s success is only possible because of our exceptional team members, and Kathleen is an ideal fit to continue to build and scale an inclusive, cohesive, and engaging culture to support our growth,” said Rubin. “I’m thrilled to welcome Kathleen to our executive team and look forward to seeing her impact on our teams and their professional development, so we can continue to help our customers stop cyberattacks and ransomware from turning into catastrophes.”

Swift has over 20 years of experience leading and scaling global human resources (HR) organizations and joins Illumio from BOLD, a technology company for job seekers, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. Swift was previously SVP, Human Resources at SD-WAN company Silver Peak before it was acquired by Aruba. Swift also held executive-level roles at Big Switch Networks, Ruckus Wireless, Complete Genomics, Opnext, Extreme Networks, and Terayon.

“It’s incredibly exciting to join the Illumio team during a period of exponential growth,” said Swift. “I’m inspired by the opportunity to help build upon the company's strong culture to ensure this is the most engaged and collaborative workforce in cybersecurity and to support the company by growing and scaling the team.”

