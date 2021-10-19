Basis Technologies Integrates Research and Benchmarking into Media Automation Platform

Analyzes Industry-Wide Digital Ad Performance Trends for Media Planning and Reporting;

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://www.basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today released research and benchmarking capabilities on its Basis platform. Basis Technologies previously operated as ‘Centro.’ Its platform now provides a proprietary tool, Market Trends, that delivers rapid reporting of industry-wide digital ad performance trends on all major channels and properties. It surfaces metrics on ad spend and KPIs across publisher-direct, programmatic, search and social buying channels. It enables advertisers to reduce time and cost associated with collecting, researching, and organizing data for media planning. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats.

Effective management of omnichannel media strategies requires empirical industry benchmarks for common tactics. However, most research tools for digital advertising data are disconnected from media workflow, and incur significant costs. Free tools have limited views of channels, categories and performance standards. Without research tools, media professionals often rely on a ‘best guess’ of performance goals based on their teams’ past campaign experience. Further, employee attrition causes the organization to lose institutional knowledge on standards or benchmarks. To formulate industry standard objectives for campaigns, advertisers need data about market segments, KPI types, and inventory costs that is easy to gather from a wide base of advertisers.

“Because performance on clients’ campaigns is a differentiator for our business, we appreciate having the research capabilities within Basis that helps enhance our media strategies,” said Carol Gleeson, CEO, Gleeson Digital Strategies. “Basis automates another key process and gives us more market intelligence, which enables our team to move faster and deliver superior results for brands.”

“Basis helps raise the knowledge and capabilities of media professionals at every major juncture in the campaign life cycle. Data about industry trends is readily available for our users because of the breadth and depth of Basis across all verticals, media channels, and goal type,” said Jennifer Schaen, SVP of Basis customer experience, Basis Technologies. “Our research tools give marketers actionable, statistically significant information from campaigns by all types of advertisers to guide the creation of high quality, data-driven media plans.”

Market Trends empowers advertisers to:

Create standards for internal benchmarks and campaign goals and targets.

Power research teams with capabilities to select, aggregate and summarize thousands of data points, automatically surfacing them with graphs and charts.

Gain knowledge and perspective on campaign performance compared to other advertisers.

Showcase industry-wide benchmarks to clients or stakeholders for fully-informed comparisons of media partners and omnichannel performance.

Market Trends measures the advertising industry’s spend and performance across channels, properties, verticals and KPIs. It is anonymized and analyzed from ad spend managed in hundreds of thousands of line items by thousands of agencies and brands using Basis over the past five years. Performance metrics being tracked monthly or in pre-set time frames include eCPM, eCPVC, CTR, and Viewability, with more measurements in development. Advertiser segments being tracked include Autos & Vehicles, Finance, Shopping, Sports, Travel and more. Users customize the data to measure performance over time, performance by KPI, performance by property, and spending by media mix.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as ‘Centro,’ is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

