Syntiant Cofounder and CTO Stephen Bailey to Present at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications, today announced that its cofounder and chief technology officer, Stephen Bailey, Ph.D., will present at the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021 on October 20 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara, Calif.



As part of the conference’s “Low-Power Sensing and AI” session at 3:10 p.m. PDT, Dr. Bailey will demonstrate how Syntiant’s custom at-memory, deep learning processor architecture provides the required cost, performance and efficiency necessary for deploying ultra-low-power, always-on applications. A Q&A will immediately follow his remarks.

“Steph and I founded Syntiant with Jeremy Holleman and Pieter Vorenkamp with the intent of moving machine learning processing from the cloud to the edge,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We started with a clean sheet, hardware-software co-design, and in the four years since our launch, we have shipped more than 15 million processors all over the world embedded with our Syntiant Core 1 and Core 2 neural networks. These inference engines enable edge AI processing at microwatt levels that can be quickly and easily deployed, making edge AI a reality for most any company.”

Linley’s two-day fall conference starts October 20 and will feature presentations that address processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, data center, automotive and server designs. Registration is free for qualified attendees. A virtual replay of Dr. Bailey’s presentation and Q&A will be available October 29 at 10:15 a.m. PDT by registering here or visiting https://linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=52.

Syntiant’s ultra-low-power AI semiconductors are being designed into earbuds, wearables, smart speakers, mobile phones, health monitoring devices, laptops, monitors and automobiles, as well as other consumer and industrial devices, delivering 100x more efficiency and 10x more throughput compared to current microcontroller unit solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968