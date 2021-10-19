CGS Awarded Gold in Americas Region, 2021 Top Ranking Performers Awards / Best Tech Innovation Award Vendor – Live Agent Support Solution Category

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it was awarded gold in the regional (Americas) Contact Center World’s 16th Annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards in the “Best Tech Innovation Award Vendor – Live Agent Support Solution” category. CGS submitted its Teamwork AR™ with agent assist solution, which brings real-time digital transformation to technical support and customer care. The Global Conference and Awards will be held in January 2022.



The 2021 Top Ranking Performers Awards attracted more than 2,000 entries from over 80 nations. Now in its sixteenth year, the Awards are the ultimate industry recognition for the contact center industry and are exclusively available from ContactCenterWorld.com, the Global Association for Contact Center & Customer Engagement Best Practices, with nearly 210,000 members in 200 countries.

“We are thrilled to have won the gold in the Americas for the Top Performers Award,” said Steven Petruk, president of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “We’re especially excited to be recognized for ‘Tech Innovation – Live Agent Support Solution’ given our recent integration of augmented reality to complement our customer support service. As more businesses rely on dispersed workers and consumers look to self-service options, businesses must bring solutions to their customers and employees wherever they reside. For a more immersive connection to guide customers, whether it’s an in-home repair or assisting an on-site field service technician in fixing equipment, Teamwork AR helps reduce the number of dispatches, lessens time spent on site by technicians, improves first-time fix rates, reduces costly downtime and ensures business continuity. Ultimately, this helps decrease company costs and elevate customer experience.”

Using any device, anywhere, the Teamwork AR™ solution offers next-level support, on-the-job training and remote assistance to field services, operations and manufacturing. Teamwork AR with agent assist enhances the customer experience and increases call efficiency by eliminating miscommunication, reducing the length of calls, and improving wait times and first-call resolution.

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located across the globe. Its AI-enriched chatbot, RPA and AR technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back-office support.

About ContactCenterWorld

The association is the World’s largest association for Contact Center & CX professionals with over 210,00 professional members. ContactCenterWorld.com was founded in 1999 and runs the largest awards program for our industry, the highest rated events, offers networking for members, has over 40,000 documents online and offers daily tips, benchmarking data, employee engagement and customer experience programs.

