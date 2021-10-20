CallTower Selected as Microsoft Azure Peering Service Carrier, Operator for Microsoft Teams Operator Connect

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has been selected as a Microsoft Azure Peering Service Carrier after being named by Microsoft as an Operator within Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides reliable and optimized internet connectivity to Microsoft cloud services like Microsoft 365 and Teams. Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams delivers PSTN voice access empowering customer experience and improving integration between networks, streamlining provisioning and management of users.

Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) provides direct access between CallTower and Microsoft’s networks – enabling users with powerful connectivity service at the nearest location to them, reducing latency on Microsoft’s business application.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower has been voice enabling Microsoft 365 solutions for years; with Microsoft’s Azure Peering Service (MAPS), CallTower will further enhance connectivity to Microsoft cloud services and provide an integrated calling experience with Teams. CallTower is now in a unique position in the marketplace with three Teams voice enablement solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency for customers: Direct Routing, Operator Connect for Teams, and Microsoft 365 GCC High.

"CallTower is committed to powerful and clear solutions that exceed the needs of our customers," explained CallTower CRO William Rubio. "Microsoft's Azure Peering Services offers our customers the strongest method to connect to the Microsoft cloud. CallTower empowers customers by voice enabling Microsoft Teams with two different options: Direct Routing and Operator Connect depending on the customer's needs and, in both cases delivering the same end-user experience. CallTower is also honored to be Microsoft's exclusive voice provider in the GCC High Azure Government Cloud."

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into an international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Hosted Skype for Business, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.