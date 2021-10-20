de Beaumont Foundation Announces Launch of Cannabis: Moving Forward, Protecting Health

Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more state and local governments legalize cannabis, policymakers face creating regulatory systems with no public health input. To fill that gap, the de Beaumont Foundation, the nation's largest philanthropy focused on state and local public health, has released a new book — Cannabis: Moving Forward, Protecting Health.

Published in partnership with the American Public Health Association, with contributions from leading experts across the public health spectrum, the book offers a unique evidence-based framework that state and local policymakers interested in cannabis legalization can use as a starting point to design regulations that protect the health of their communities.

"Based on the trends we have witnessed over the last decade, cannabis regulation is becoming an increasingly pressing issue requiring public health expertise," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. "As momentum builds around legalization for non-medical use, this book can be a useful resource for legislators and policymakers who need to address the complex web of questions surrounding effective regulation."

The book uses lessons learned from decades of tobacco and alcohol regulation, providing readers with practical tools and examples on how to deal with issues associated with the legalization of cannabis, including producing cannabis safely while protecting employees; taxing the substance effectively and fairly; developing regulations that address social injustices past and present related to cannabis; and more.

Cannabis: Moving Forward, Protecting Health is available for purchase from the APHA store.

What people are saying about Cannabis: Moving Forward, Protecting Health:

"This book provides a balanced approach to weighing the challenges and opportunities of using a public health approach to regulate cannabis. It recognizes the complexity of tackling an issue where an all or nothing strategy is not feasible, especially considering the devastating impact that criminalization has had on Black and Brown communities. Public health departments can leverage their expertise in providing data, harm education, health education, and a health equity lens to guide decision-making."

- Monica Valdes Lupi, JD, MPH, Managing Director, The Kresge Foundation

"This is a must-read for any legislator, regulator, or decision-maker working on state or local cannabis policy. It is the most comprehensive report I have seen on the current examination and compilation of the practices of state and local governments when it comes to cannabis policymaking. Before any legislator or regulator proposes cannabis policies, they should read this comprehensive report."

- Clarence Lam, MD, MPH, Maryland State Senator

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. As part of its mission, the Foundation partners with leading publishers to produce books with insights and practical guidance for public health professionals and advocates. For more information, visit www.debeaumont.org.

About the American Public Health Association

The American Public Health Association champions the health of all people and all communities. We are the only organization that combines a nearly 150-year perspective, a broad-based member community and the ability to influence federal policy to improve the public's health. Learn more at www.apha.org.

