Saleshood Launches Buyer Sites to Elevate Virtual Selling Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saleshood, the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform, today introduced Buyer Sites, a new digital sales room to streamline the modern buyer's journey. Buyer Sites automate how sellers engage buyers before, during and after every conversation in the selling process, shortening sales cycles. Rounding out the company's all-in-one sales enablement platform (SEP), the capability connects the dots for sales and marketing leaders from sales training to buyer engagement.

"The global pandemic has catapulted sales teams — ready or not — into the brave new world of virtual selling," said Saleshood CEO and co-founder Elay Cohen. "The buyer's journey today involves fewer face-to-face meetings, asynchronous interactions, greater personalization and compressed sales cycles. While some sales organizations have adapted well to this shift, many others are struggling to master remote selling tools and processes, and grappling with disruptions to the status quo."

With Buyer Sites, sellers automate buyers' engagement virtually, while making it easy for sellers to share personalized videos and content, and to track buyer engagement, signals and intent. Also known as digital sales rooms (DSRs), Buyer Sites streamline internal and external collaboration throughout the sales process, and include video tracking and transcription, buyer-seller discussion boards, meeting bookings, seller dashboards, plus the ability to create one-click branded sites, correlate activity to outcomes and more.

"Buyer Sites by Saleshood is another game changer for revenue teams," said Chris Lee, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Latch, creator of a full-building operating system of software, products, and services designed to make buildings better. "Buyer Sites elevates the customer experience by streamlining buyer-seller information sharing and collaboration

Among the findings of a recent research paper, "The Use of Remote Selling" [1], remote selling increases sales effectiveness and sales efficiency, accelerates the sales cycle and will change the sales landscape. In addition, the paper finds that "While online selling is widely practiced, the use of asynchronous or meetingless selling is still in its infancy and is expected to outperform online selling as our knowledge increases."

According to Gartner® "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms" report [2], "by 2026, 30% of B2B sales cycles will be primarily run through a digital sales room (DSR), which will be used to manage the customer life cycle." The report also names SalesHood a representative vendor among sales enablement platforms.

Buyer Sites is generally available now.

[1] "The Use of Remote Selling," Jacco J. van der Kooij, Founder, Winning by Design, April 24, 2020.

[2] Gartner, "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms," Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushée, August 17, 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

About Saleshood

Founded in 2013, Saleshood is the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. A pioneer in the future of selling, Saleshood's innovative sales tools and processes reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment, accelerate sales velocity and prove the impact of revenue enablement programs. Companies such as Drift, Demandbase, PowerSchool, RingCentral, Latch, Domo, Omada Health, Sage, Trinet and Yext use Saleshood to realize fast revenue outcomes with 100% virtual training, coaching and selling — at scale. For more information, please visit saleshood.com

