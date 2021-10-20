Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Awards 2021 Outstanding Achievement Prizes to Nine Leading Psychiatric Researchers

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF), the world’s largest private funder of mental health research grants, today announced that it is awarding its 2021 Outstanding Achievement Prizes in Mental Health to nine scientists for their extraordinary work in advancing psychiatric research. The prizewinners will be the featured speakers at the BBRF 2021 International Mental Health Virtual Symposium, available On-Demand beginning October 29, 2021.

https://www.bbrfoundation.org/event/international-mental-health-research-symposium

Also speaking at the Symposium will be the winners of the 2021 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health and the Honorary Pardes Prize recipients. The presenters will share their new advances and research insights on autism, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and childhood psychiatric disorders, as well as personal stories of living with mental illness.

“The Outstanding Achievement Prizes acknowledge and celebrate the power and importance of neuroscience and psychiatric research in transforming the lives of people living with mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “Through these extraordinary scientists, the world is gaining new insights and making significant advances in finding new treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness.”

“We celebrate and honor the 2021 Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners for their scientific accomplishments and exceptional achievements in brain and behavior research,” said Herbert Pardes, M.D., President of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation’s Scientific Council. “From their work, we are making great progress in our understanding of the brain and how to treat and potentially cure psychiatric disorders.”

The 2021 Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners are:

Ezra S. Susser, M.D., Dr.PH, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York State Psychiatric Institute

BBRF Lieber Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

Lawrence H. Yang, Ph.D., School of Global Public Health, New York University

Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University

BBRF Maltz Prizewinner for Innovative and Promising Schizophrenic Research

Katherine E. Burdick, Ph.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

BBRF Colvin Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorder Research

Aleksander Mathé, M.D., Ph.D., Karolinska Institute

BBRF Colvin Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorder Research

Colleen McClung, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

BBRF Colvin Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorder Research

Kenneth A. Dodge, Ph.D., Duke University

BBRF Ruane Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

John T. Walkup, M.D., Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University

BBRF Ruane Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

Elisabeth A. Murray, Ph.D., National Institute of Mental Health

BBRF Goldman-Rakic Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience

György Buzsáki, M.D., Ph.D., New York University

BBRF Goldman-Rakic Prizewinner for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience

About the Outstanding Achievement Prizes

The recipients were selected by the Foundation’s Scientific Council, comprised of 183 leading experts across disciplines in brain and behavior research, including one Nobel Prizewinner; two former directors of the National Institute of Mental Health; three recipients of the National Medal of Science; nine members of the National Academy of Sciences; 16 National Institute of Health Chiefs & Directors; 32 chairs of psychiatry and neuroscience departments at leading medical institutions; and 51 members of the National Academy of Medicine.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.