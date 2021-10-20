Kuleana Plant-Based Tuna Now at Blue Sushi Sake Grill

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, it was announced that plant-based Kuleana Tuna will now be available across the Midwest, on menus at all 15 Blue Sushi Sake Grill restaurants. Kuleana is leading the alternative seafood space with sushi-grade tuna made entirely from plants, and packed with omega-3 DHA, iron and vitamin B12.



Tuna is one of the most popular types of sashimi and just as popular as an ingredient in sushi rolls, both in North America as well as Japan. This demand has put a heavy strain on the world’s wild tuna population, and overfishing at large is putting various species of the fish at risk of extinction. That’s where Kuleana steps in, with plant-based, vegan seafood that stays true to its Hawaiian name: reciprocal responsibility, by caring for the ocean while the ocean cares for us with biodiversity and carbon capture. The startup’s eponymous sushi-grade tuna is a taste of the ocean, made from earthly ingredients including: algae, koji and radish.

“With Blue Sushi Sake Grill’s commitment to looking out for our oceans and all of the life that lives within them through its Conscious Earth program, we knew that they were a perfect partner for Kuleana,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Kuleana, along with food technologist and co-founder Sònia Hurtado. “And, it’s a testament to the quality of our plant-based tuna that it made the grade with the restaurant’s expert sushi chefs.”



ABOUT KULEANA

Kuleana is creating the next generation of seafood powered by plants and biotechnology. The products are uncompromising in terms of taste, texture, and mouth-feel, and have a robust nutritional profile high in omega-3 DHA, iron, and vitamin B12. Kuleana’s first product, Kuleana Raw Tuna, is available at Los Angeles area Erewhon Markets, at select Poké Bar restaurants across the nation. Kuleana is based in San Francisco and backed by Y-Combinator, Astanor Ventures, Cruise Automation founder Kyle Vogt, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. For more information, email info@kuleana.co or visit https://www.kuleana.co/ .

ABOUT BLUE SUSHI SAKE GRILL

Blue Sushi Sake Grill unites creative ingredients with energetic vibes, premium cold sake with happy moments to give you a fresh and fun new way to experience sushi. They’re on an endless pursuit to serving incredible, fun sushi while making a positive impact on our oceans. Locations are in Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, and in Austin and Fort Worth, Texas; Omaha and Lincoln, Neb.; Westwood, Kan.; Naperville, Ill.; Lexington, Ky.; Westlake, Ohio; and Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit https://bluesushisakegrill.com .

