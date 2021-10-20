Chemical Logistics Market Size Worth Around US$ 371.28 Bn by 2030

Seoul, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global chemical logistics market size was valued at US$ 265.2 billion in 2021. Chemical logistics can be defined as the transport of chemicals through the supply chain with the help of services such as warehousing and transportation provided by the logistics companies. The chemical sector is a crucial part of any business as all almost all industries relies on chemical for the manufacturing of their products. Some of the industries that depend on chemicals for the manufacturing of their end use products include pharmaceuticals, food production, processing plastics, automobile manufacturing and many others. The chemical can either be in liquid or solid form and they act as an essential element in the production of pharmaceutical products, food products, and other products. These chemical needs to be handled with care in order to avoid any hazards such as contamination and spoilage.



Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1307

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rise in demand of chemicals across diverse industry verticals.

The surge in concerns for safe transportation of dangerous chemicals.

The demand for implementing automation technologies and green warehousing.

The Government across the globe is investing heavily for developing advanced chemical logistics infrastructure.

The surge in the free trade agreement among countries and the development of trading bloc will contribute significantly in the market growth.





Scope of the Chemical Logistics Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 265.2 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 4% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market LAMEA Segments Covered Robinson Worldwide Inc., A&R Logistics, Agility, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), BASF, BDP International, BDtrans, C.H. Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker, Rhenus Logistics and Ryder System Inc.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of flourishing economies with rapid industrialization.

The stringent rules and regulation regarding the safety of the workers and the environment will boost the market growth.

The increase in the use of chemicals across diverse industry verticals will boost the market growth of the chemical logistics market.

By Geography, LAMEA holds a significant share in the Chemical Logistics Market in terms of revenue share because of the presence of oil well and chemicals in the region.

Regional Snapshots

LAMEA is witnessing the significant growth in 2021 in terms of market share owing to the presence of oil wells in the region and is expected to grow remarkable during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is the major contributor in this region owing to the presence of large oil wells and the Government investments in developing advanced chemical logistics infrastructure. For instance, On 29th April 2021 Aramco Saudi Arabia's state-run energy firm announced that they are transferring the marketing and sales responsibility for a number of Aramco petrochemicals and polymers products to SABIC. These changes will fuel the operational efficiencies, strengthen the brands of both companies and their combined products and services offering, and help to maintain competitiveness.

Browse more Chemical and Material Industry Research Reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/chemical-and-material

Market Dynamics

Driver - The surge in the use of chemicals across diverse end use industry verticals such as Chemical industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Specialty Chemicals Industry, Food and Others is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the chemical logistics market. Furthermore, the factors such as the surge in free trade agreements among countries and the development of a trade bloc between countries played a significant role in positively impacting the market growth. For instance, On February 2021, GAC (leading shipping and logistics company) signed an agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) to establish a contract logistics facility and office in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The agreement with GAC is expected to play an important role in expanding the logistics capability at QFZA, supporting Qatar’s position as a trade hub.

Restraint - The major restraining factor that will negatively impact the growth of the Chemical Logistics Market includes the high cost involved in the transportation of chemicals by following all the safety precautions in order to avoid any uncertain events.

Opportunity - With the use of innovative technologies, the chemical finds their utility in various other industries and this will provide huge opportunities for the growth of chemical logistics market. Also, the rising demand for green warehousing will have a significant impact in the market growth.

Challenges - The major and the most important challenge faced by the chemical logistics market is the safety in transportation. As the chemicals are dangerous in nature their transportation should be handled with care in order to prevent any mishaps.

Recent Developments

On February 2021, Agility, a leading global logistics provider, along with its digital innovation arm Shipa, a trusted last-mile delivery and e-commerce logistics player, launched of a bonded, express road freight network for connecting businesses and consumers across the GCC.

On 26th May, 2021 A&R Logistics, a North American supply chain service company to the chemical industry, announced that it has started the operations at its new liquid chemical transloading station in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, near Charleston. It will help clients more seamlessly manage global distribution of product.

Key Players

The major players operating in the chemical logistics market are A&R Logistics, Rhenus Logistics, BASF, BDP International, Agility, BDtrans, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn (DB) Schenker, Deutsche Post AG (DHL), and Ryder System Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Pipelines





By Services

Transportation & Distribution

Storage & Warehousing

Customs & Security

Green Logistics

Consulting & Management Services

Others

By End User

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Specialty Chemicals Industry

Food

Others





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1307

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R