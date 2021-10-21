Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Launch Partnership Urging the Public to Support America’s Veterans

Erlanger, KY & Baltimore, MD, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced today the launch of the “Sinclair Cares: Supporting All Veterans” partnership. With the goal of increasing support for our nation’s veterans, Sinclair will encourage viewers to volunteer to support veterans in their communities or donate to help DAV offer free support services to more than a million veterans across the US each year. The campaign will run through November 12 to coincide with the celebration of Veterans Day on November 11.

As the nation’s longest war draws to a close, more than four million veterans are living with a service-connected disability that requires ongoing support. DAV is a nonprofit charity that helps veterans of all generations access benefits and health care they’ve earned, while connecting them with meaningful employment—all at no cost to veterans or their families. DAV also operates the most prolific veteran volunteer program in the country, providing critical programs, such as the Transportation Network, which arranges rides for veterans to and from medical appointments.

Sinclair Broadcast Group will be supporting the initiative through public service campaigns across all the company’s assets, including 185 owned and/or operated television stations, Bally Sports and Marquee regional sports networks, Tennis Channel, streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR, as well as multicast networks COMET, Charge! and TBD.

In addition, The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair’s local newsrooms will be producing content in partnership with DAV to air within the newscasts, spotlighting ways the public can honor and support veterans in their communities.

Throughout the month, the Sinclair television stations and STIRR will also air DAV’s “The Battle Never Ends,” a 60-minute documentary highlighting the origins of DAV and its response to the emerging needs of disabled veterans and their families.

“Sinclair Broadcast Group’s family of local television stations and national networks offer a powerful platform to share stories of courage, service and sacrifice made by our veterans, while calling on all of our nation’s citizens to show their gratitude and support,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “Sinclair’s commitment to helping those who have served is exemplary and it’s a privilege to work with such a passionate and dedicated partner.”

“Our nation’s brave servicemen and women, and their families, have made great sacrifices for our freedom, and we are honored to partner with DAV to further their important mission of helping veterans in our local communities gain access to benefits, healthcare and employment,” said Sinclair President and CEO, Chris Ripley.

To learn more about “Sinclair Cares: Supporting All Veterans” and how to give back to America’s veterans, go to www.SinclairCares.com.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.DAV.org.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire our audiences and employees to make a positive impact in our communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through our media platforms. Recent partnerships include the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

