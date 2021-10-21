Flexera Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , along with its Revenera division, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Flexera. This year, 88 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Flexera is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“It’s an incredible honor that our U.S. employees once again call us a great place to work,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “This is something that I don’t take for granted given today’s highly competitive technology environment. I am thrilled that they believe that our culture is one where they continue to feel supported, connected and valued.”

Flexera is a global software company that prides itself on fostering a supportive environment where its employees have meaningful work, schedule flexibility, visible career opportunities and a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. For example, Flexera offers unlimited time-off, mental wellness benefits, and manager training on work/life balance. In addition, Flexera just concluded their annual Women’s Summit, a weeklong series of workshops and events. Flexera’s Diversity Council hosts internal talks on diversity topics, as well as partners with diversity-focused organizations and charities for recruiting and mentoring.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.flexera.com/about-us/careers.html and https://www.revenera.com/about-us/careers.html .

About Flexera

Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

COMPANY CONTACT

Ashleigh Giliberto

AGiliberto@flexera.com, 847-466-4302

https://www.flexera.com/



