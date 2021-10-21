Ozop Energy Solutions - Mission Complete!

Pearl Harbor 1 MW Power Supply Modification

Warwick, NY, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has completed the modifications and commissioning of the 1 MW power supply that will be used in a classified nuclear propulsion application of the U.S. Navy.

OZOP’s investors have been watching the progress of the Pearl Harbor project at PCTI over the past few months. We are proud to say “Mission Complete.” PCTI finalized the Pearl Harbors modifications over the past couple weeks. PCTI and the Pearl Harbor team have been putting the power supply through its trials at the United States Naval base. At the end of this period PCTI received the “thumbs up” from the Pearl Harbor team as the power supply completed the testing requirements. As the testing is now done, we look forward to the power supply to go into service in January of 2022.

“I just would like to express how proud I am of the PCTI team from the modifications through the commissioning.” said Bill Yargeau, President of PCTI . “We are grateful that the US Navy has placed such a high level of trust in PCTI to develop and now modify the power supply to support their multi-billion-dollar equipment”.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions for industrial, military and sustainable energy sectors. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, PCTI’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with the highest standard of reliability, quality and continued innovation. For more information on PCTI please follow us on our website www.pcti.com or Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We are always among the first to receive the newest technology, products, and application techniques. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

