AKVA group ASA: Investment by Israel Corp. completed

Reference is made to the announcements by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA" or the "Company") on 29 September 2021 and 19 October 2021, regarding the investment in the Company by Israel Corp., ("ILCO") comprising of a private placement of 3,333,430 new shares for a subscription price of NOK 96.50 per share (the "Private Placement") and purchases of minimum 2,166,730 existing shares in the Company for a purchase price of NOK 96.50 per share (the "Offer", and together with the Private Placement, the "Transaction"), provided however that ILCO's aggregate holding of shares in AKVA upon completion of the Offer and the Private Placement of new shares should not exceed 19.99%. Further reference is made to the announcement on 20 October 2021, where the Company informed that an extraordinary general meeting had been held inter alia approving the Private Placement, approving changes in the articles of association of the Company giving ILCO a right to appoint a board member in the Company under certain circumstances, and electing Yoav Doppelt and Irene Heng Lauvsnes to the Company's board of directors.

The Transaction was successfully completed today, by ILCO's subscription of 3,333,340 new shares in the Private Placement and purchases of 3,266,762 existing shares in the Offer. Following the Transaction, ILCO holds an aggregate of 6,600,192 shares in the Company, constituting 18% of the Company’s registered shares and votes. Egersund Group AS, the Company's largest shareholder, holds an aggregate of 18,703,105 shares following the Transaction, constituting approximately 51% of the Company's registered shares and votes.





Dated: 21 October 2021

AKVA group ASA

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.