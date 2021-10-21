AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Egersund Group AS, a company indirectly controlled by each of Hans Kristian Mong and Frode Teigen, chairman and member of the board of directors, respectively, has today sold 2,000,000 shares in AKVA group ASA (the "Company") at a price of NOK 96.50 per share.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Dated: 21 October 2021



AKVA group ASA

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.