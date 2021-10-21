VelocityEHS Addresses Complex ESG Questions & Concerns with New Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today its ESG Virtual Conference on October 26, 2021, a premiere one-day live event dedicated to the industry’s most urgent topic. Designed for EHS Leaders and C-Suite Executives to attend together, the conference will feature VelocityEHS professionals and industry experts sharing key insights and best practices for developing a strategic approach to ESG and incorporating it into company operations.



Don’t miss this exclusive free event—click here to register now.

Session topics are designed to help organizational leaders gain the knowledge and resources needed to effectively weave ESG into their corporate DNA, including:

The Value of ESG to the Financial Community Featuring Chloe Sanders, Head of ESG for CVC Capital Partners

EHS to ESG: Making the Pivot

Practical Steps to Implement an ESG Program

ESG Horizon Planning: What's Happening?

Embracing ESG into A Company's DNA: CF Industries Case Study Featuring Kelvin Roth, VP of EHS & Quality for CF Industries

CEO Checklist for ESG

Registrants are invited to attend any or all the sessions of interest to them.

“If you’re a C-level executive or an EHS leader, your success in the coming years is going to depend upon your approach to ESG. While investor interest in corporate practices, sustainability and ethics are not new, in the last year there’s been a major paradigm shift in areas of ESG as stakeholders want to see businesses prepared to thrive in a more transparent, equitable, and low carbon economy,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “VelocityEHS is taking the lead as an active partner for companies managing this shift. Our goal is to educate the c-suite and their EHS teams with exclusive events like this virtual conference so that they understand why this pivot is so important and how to make it happen within their organizations.”

With more certified EHS experts and thought leaders than the next five competitors combined, VelocityEHS provides extraordinary value to EHS professionals and their teams. This unparalleled experience and years of knowledge is embedded into the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform to deliver best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. With its diverse product offerings, wide global customer base and established functionality, VelocityEHS recently scored higher than nearly all other EHS software vendors on the market in the Verdantix ESG global corporate survey for its ability to help customers report on ESG activities with the industry’s leading data collection, calculation and reporting capabilities. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

“The next five years will be a pivotal time for organizations grappling to rise with—or better yet lead—the ESG tide as they face key corporate challenges with mandatory reporting requirements and looming regulatory standards,” said Julian Moffatt, Principal Solutions Strategist, ESG at VelocityEHS. “While the pace of change continues to accelerate, EHS professionals and C-suite executives must learn what steps they need to take today to better prepare for the inevitable future of ESG. Join us as we highlight the key drivers and benefits associated with assuming a leadership position in ESG.”

For more information about the complimentary VelocityEHS ESG Virtual Conference and to reserve a spot, visit the event page.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

