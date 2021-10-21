Stop & Shop to Hold One-Day Career Fair at All 400+ Stores

On-the-Spot Interviews Available for All Store Roles, Shifts, and Departments

Neighborhood Supermarket Will Make a Donation to Goodwill for Every Candidate Hired

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, October 23rd from 10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s 400+ stores across the Northeast for an on-the-spot interview. As an organization focused on ongoing support of the local communities it serves, Stop & Shop will also make a donation to its partner Goodwill , the nation’s leading community-based job training and employment placement program, for every candidate hired that day.

Stop & Shop’s more than 400 stores across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey will hold interviews for e-commerce and store roles including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers. Additionally, qualified applicants will have the opportunity to apply for roles on the company’s Asset Protection team, which helps provide a secure destination for customers to shop and associates to work, while working to continuously protect company assets.

Stop & Shop associates are proud to support their communities and work for a company that makes giving back a part of its business. For every candidate hired during the one-day hiring fair on October 23rd, Stop & Shop will make a donation* to its community partner, Goodwill , to further support its mission to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by eliminating barriers to opportunity and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on the 23rd.”

The open, part-time positions provide up to 28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years old; all other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age or older.

Throughout its over 100-year history, Stop & Shop has remained committed to developing and investing in its associates, enabling them to build and advance their careers. Stop & Shop offers on-the-job training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring – in addition to providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement toward business- or food industry-related higher education. 80% of Stop & Shop’s full-time associates began part-time, and through on-the-job training and mentorship have advanced their careers to full-time store employment and beyond. More than 5,000 Stop & Shop associates working today have been with the company for 25 years or more.

Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds.

Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at https://stopandshop.com/pages/careers/.

*Donations to Goodwill will be capped at $10,000.