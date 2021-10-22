AKVA group ASA: Invitation - presentation of the Q3 2021 financial results

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2021 financial
results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday 5 November 2021 at 10:00 CET
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211105_3/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream
is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.


Dated: 22 October 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act