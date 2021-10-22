AKVA group ASA: Invitation - presentation of the Q3 2021 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2021 financial
results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday 5 November 2021 at 10:00 CET
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211105_3/
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream
is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 22 October 2021
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act