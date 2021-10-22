California Veteran Jason Ross Honored with 2021 Chevy Silverado Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

FALLBROOK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Jason Ross of Fallbrook, California, with a 2021 Chevy Silverado mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. Ross is medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served active duty from 2001-14.



Ross was severely injured March 7, 2011, when he stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on routine foot patrol. Ross sustained traumatic bilateral amputation of his legs.

Ross lives with his daughters Stacy and Jackie Ross, as well as his parents George and Linda Ross. Ross enjoys sled hockey and shooting as hobbies. While he does not get to the shooting range often, Ross demonstrates that he still has the skills to hit targets.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat wounded veterans. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat wounded veterans will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We are honored to present this vehicle to Jason to help enhance his quality of life and provide freedom and independence in his everyday life.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

