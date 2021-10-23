AKVA group ASA: New share capital registered

Reference is made to AKVA group ASA's ("AKVA" or the "Company") previous stock exchange announcements regarding the investment by Israel Corp. in the Company, comprising of a private placement of approx. NOK 321.7 million in new shares (the "Private Placement") and of approx. NOK 315.2 million in purchases of existing shares.

The share capital increase related to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Following such registration, the new share capital of the Company is NOK 36,667,733 divided into 36,667,733 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.





Dated: 23 October 2021

AKVA group ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

