OptimizeRx to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced today that Will Febbo, OptimizeRx’s CEO, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat at the upcoming Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference. The virtual healthcare conference is being held from November 8-11, 2021.



Details for the presentation is as follows: Presentation Date: November 11, 2021 Time: 11:00 A.M. EST Track: 2

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at: https://investors.optimizerx.com/events-and-presentations/presentations



Institutional investors wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your representative at Credit Suisse.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a proprietary point-of-care network, connectivity is facilitated via its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful digital healthcare solutions platform is transforming market and patient access with the life sciences market by unlocking:

AI-directed, real-time HCP marketing to raise awareness of treatment benefits to give patients a timely start on therapy



Streamlined communication and processes around therapy initiation to reduce abandonment through simplified enrollment



Personalized, successful adherence programs to help patients stay on their doctor-recommended course of therapy

