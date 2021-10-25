Hunton Andrews Kurth Names Douglass P. Selby Atlanta Office Managing Partner

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Douglass P. Selby, partner and co-chair of the firm’s national public finance practice, has been named managing partner of the firm’s Atlanta office. Established in 1988, the Atlanta office combines the advantages of an international platform with the accessibility of a local firm, with lawyers providing clients with a complete range of legal services, including highly-ranked public finance, commercial lending, litigation, and complex corporate transaction practices.

Selby’s long-time practice focuses on public finance, including serving as bond and disclosure counsel to issuers and underwriters, counsel to investment banks for governmental and private activity bonds, and corporate representation of governmental authorities as outside general counsel. He has earned a reputation as a highly effective and trusted dealmaker. Selby has spent the entirety of his 26-year legal career in the Atlanta office of Hunton Andrews Kurth, perfectly positioning him to drive the enhancement and growth of the firm’s Atlanta practice. In addition to his new role as Managing Partner, Selby also sits on the Atlanta office’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

“We are grateful for Doug’s clear investment in and commitment to the firm’s Atlanta office, and look forward to his continued leadership in this new role,” said Wally Martinez, Hunton Andrews Kurth managing partner. “His exceptional practice, commitment to client service, strong firm relationships, and deep engagement with the Atlanta community make him the right person to lead our Atlanta office.”

“I am excited and honored to lead the Atlanta office and to have the opportunity to help build and expand our local team,” said Selby. “I look forward to supporting the continued success our lawyers achieve for our clients here and around the world.”

Selby joined the firm in 1995. He received his undergraduate business degree from Howard University, his masters of business administration from Harvard University, and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

