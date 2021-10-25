Zero Hash Announces Deserve as a Client which enables their partners to offer crypto rewards

Credit-card-as-service company Deserve partners with crypto infrastructure provider Zero Hash

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash announced their partnership with Deserve, a credit-card-as-service fintech startup headquartered in Palo Alto. Deserve is leveraging Zero Hash’s crypto rewards API driven infrastructure to natively enable Deserve’s partners to offer crypto rewards on any credit card purchase.

Current customers of early adopters of Deserve's Digital First Card API include global, modern card issuing platform, Marqeta, leading women's advocacy group, Seneca Women, rewards and payments innovator, Vertical Finance, and a global investment app, BlockFi. Zero Hash’s infrastructure will power Deserve's cryptocurrency rewards services, handling the entire back-end complexity and regulatory licensing required for Deserve to offer digital asset products. The integration of services will allow Deserve partners to offer crypto rewards in assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and many more. Zero Hash currently supports over 30 digital assets.

"We are thrilled to be launching an innovative credit card feature designed for crypto enthusiasts and novices alike. Through rewards and payments, we are introducing a new asset class to the consumers in an easy-to-use and low-risk way," said Deserve Founder and CEO Kalpesh Kapadia.

"Zero Hash's mission is to empower innovators like Deserve to focus on developing impactful crypto user-experiences while we abstract away the complexities of regulatory compliance and technical lift. Our thesis is very simple: every financial services firm will offer digital assets within the next two years, and we are honored to support Deserve in leading the way," added Edward Woodford, CEO and Co-founder of Zero Hash. Zero Hash API-first solutions are completely customizable, allowing Deserve's credit card partners to customize their rewards program as an incentive for utilization, purchases in specific categories or any other actions that can be digitally captured via API.

About Deserve

Deserve is powering the future of fintech through digital-first, mobile-centric, highly configurable API and SDK based credit card solutions. Using machine learning and alternative data, Deserve provides partners with state of the art underwriting solutions that expand financial access. Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and consumer brands, universities and associations to develop, rapidly deploy and power white label and co-branded credit card programs. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Mastercard, Visa, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sallie Mae, Ally Ventures, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Connect with Deserve on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit http://www.deserve.com for more information.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience without any regulatory overhead and a light technical lift (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash is defining an entire new Fintech vertical of 'digital-assets as a service.' Zero Hash's clients include Neo-banks, broker-dealers, and payment groups. Zero Hash is backed by investors including Point72, Bain Capital Ventures and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC, a subsidiary of Zero Hash Holdings Ltd., is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash

Edward Woodford

(855) 744-7333 Ext: 102

edward@zerohash.com

Deserve

Yalda Rafie

SutherlandGold for Deserve

deserve@sutherlandgold.com