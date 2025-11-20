New zerohash Commissioned Report: 51% of High-Net-Worth Investors Have Moved Assets Away from Advisors Who Don’t Offer Crypto

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading crypto-as-a-service and stablecoin platform that powers digital asset infrastructure for global financial institutions, today released its new research report, Crypto and the Future of Wealth: How Advisors Can Capture the Next Generation of Investors . The findings reveal a decisive generational shift in the behavior of wealth allocation: affluent investors aged 18-40 have already made crypto a core part of their portfolios. opening a major opportunity for advisors to capture the next wave of onchain wealth.

The survey, conducted in partnership with independent research firm Centiment, polled 500 U.S.-based investors with household incomes between $100,000 and $1 million+, with 76% percent currently working with a financial advisor or private wealth manager.

Key Findings:

51% of the highest-earning respondents ($500K-$1M+) report that they have moved assets away from their advisors due to limited access to crypto. This marks a significant increase from the 35% of all affluent investors surveyed who said they have moved assets away from advisors who don’t offer crypto. More than half of the respondents who moved assets away reported transferring portfolios worth $250,000 to $1 million.

64% of investors would stay with their advisor longer or increase the assets they hold with an advisor if crypto access were available.

76% of crypto holders invest independently; only 24% hold crypto through their existing brokerage or wealth management firm.

63% say they would invest through their existing advisor if crypto appeared in the same dashboard as traditional assets.

61% of investors aged 18-40 with household incomes of $100,000 or more already hold crypto. This figure increases to 69% for the highest-earning respondents. 58% of high-earning investors allocate 11% to 20% of their portfolios to crypto.

84% of crypto holders say they plan to increase their crypto allocations over the next 12 months.



A $124 Trillion Opportunity for Wealth Management

The report underscores a pivotal moment for the wealth management industry. Over the next two decades, an estimated $124 trillion in assets will transfer to younger generations, per Cerulli Research . These investors are already building wealth on-chain and expect the same seamless, transparent experience from their advisors that they get from fintech platforms.

“Advisors are standing at the precipice of a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Edward Woodford, founder and CEO of zerohash. “Crypto is no longer an experimental allocation or limited to a subset of investors. It’s increasingly becoming a fundamental part of diversified portfolios. Our research shows that advisors who embrace this shift can capture the next generation of clients and position themselves at the center of the on-chain wealth transfer.”

Moves to enable crypto by established firms including Fidelity and Morgan Stanley (powered by zerohash and launching in H1 2026) are seen as strong validation of crypto’s staying power, with 82% of respondents saying such developments make them more comfortable with digital assets in advisory portfolios.

The Evolving Crypto Landscape: Companion Insights from zerohash

In addition to the commissioned Centiment research, the report also includes companion data from the insights derived from platform transactions across 6 million users across all income levels and billions of volumes annually. Key insights include:

Average transaction size has increased from $400 in 2022 to $1,900 in 2025.

New customers complete their first transaction within five days; this figure was more than 30 days in 2022.

The average user is 39 years old. 30% of users are female.

The share of volume among high-income regions increased from 31% in 2022 to 48% in 2025.1

About the Research

The Crypto and the Future of Wealth study was commissioned by zerohash and conducted by Centiment, a leading independent research firm. The survey included 500 U.S.-based investors aged 18-40 with household incomes from $100,000 to $1 million+. Seventy-five percent currently work with a financial advisor or private wealth manager. Fieldwork was conducted in Q3 2025, and results were weighted to ensure demographic and income representation across investor segments. Companion data in “The Evolving Crypto Landscape” derived from zerohash platform insights analyzed in Q3 2025.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

1 These statistics were derived by leveraging the latest US Census data which provides estimated median income as well as college-education % (bachelors degree or higher) for all US zip codes. A high-income region was defined as a zip code within the top 10% of the aforementioned estimated median income. This data was then compared against the zip codes where zerohash customers reside.