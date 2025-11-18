zerohash enables Plasma to Expand access to Instant, Borderless Stablecoin Payments

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash, the leading crypto and stablecoin as-a-service platforms, today announced the enablement of Plasma , the layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the real economy.

Through this partnership, stablecoins are increasingly usable for everyday life, unlocking new opportunities across the global economy. From real-time, by-the-hour payroll and frictionless remittances to everyday merchant payments and B2B settlements, the collaboration enables stablecoins to move seamlessly across borders on the Plasma blockchain. The partnership also supports emerging sectors such as the creator economy through microtransactions and powers instant, borderless value transfer for tokenized assets.

“Stablecoins are redefining how money moves, yet the infrastructure behind them has remained too fragmented for real-world adoption,” said Paul Faecks, CEO of Plasma. “By pairing Plasma’s purpose-built blockchain for the real economy with zerohash’s compliant, technical infrastructure, we’re building the foundation for stablecoins to power everyday use cases. From payroll to global payments, this partnership will put digital dollars into the hands of everyone.”

With zerohash’s APIs and SDKs, brokerages, banks, fintechs, payroll platforms, and payment providers can seamlessly embed stablecoin functionality and launch compliant, global products on Plasma without managing on-chain infrastructure or licensing complexity. The Plasma blockchain is now available across multiple platforms powered by zerohash, including Public and soon expanding to BitMart, Bolt, as well as additional platforms.

“Together, we’re further advancing the convergence of traditional and digital finance to unlock the full potential of stablecoins,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the digital asset industry. With the passage of the GENIUS Act, stablecoins are positioned to play a central role in bridging traditional and on-chain finance.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here .

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About Plasma

Plasma is building the infrastructure and products for a new financial system powered by stablecoins. With zero-fee USDT transfers, ultra-fast settlement, and confidential transactions, Plasma provides the trusted and reliable infrastructure needed for stablecoins to scale globally. Plasma One, the flagship neobank built on this foundation, makes digital dollars practical for everyday spending, saving, and business use around the world.