CentralReach to Host Annual CR Unite Conference for ABA Therapy Providers October 26-28

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR) software and services for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health providers, today announced it will host its annual CR Unite conference for ABA providers virtually, October 26-28.

The free, multi-day event features dynamic content and a powerful lineup of inspiring ABA thought leaders who will provide insights and best practices to succeed in today’s rapidly growing ABA industry, as well as an opportunity for Board Certified Behavior Analysis (BCBA) to earn up to 10 continuing education units.

“CR Unite’s mission has always been to bring ABA providers together to learn, grow, share, and network with one another - all in an effort to spur innovation that leads to better practice and clinical operations and quality care advancements,” said CentralReach Senior Vice President, Marketing Karen Parisi. “We are back at it again this year, for the third time, and we’ve assembled a powerful lineup of speakers – including several industry experts – whose insights and sharing of best practices will allow attendees to improve their knowledge of CentralReach solutions, learn more about the future of ABA therapy, and so much more. I have no doubt that this will be our best CR Unite yet.”

Patrick Friman, Ph.D., ABPP, vice president of behavioral health at Boys Town, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event. Other speakers include industry experts such as Kristine Rodriguez, vice president of clinical development and outcomes at Autism Learning Partners, and David Cox, Ph.D., M.S.B., BCBA-D, the chief data officer at BHCOE, as well as a host of subject matter experts from CentralReach and other organizations.

Topics covered during the 30-plus sessions at CR Unite will include strategies to help clinical practices increase their visibility and ability to measure the quality of care using innovative technology, best practices for streamlining and improving operational efficiency to increase productivity and revenue, opportunities for BCBAs to earn continuing education units, and much more!

For more information about CR Unite 2021 or to register, visit https://events.centralreach.com/cr-unite-2021?promo=website&tr=true.

The CR Unite 2021 conference is presented by Title Sponsor Change Healthcare and Session Sponsor Paragon Payment Solutions.

More information about CentralReach can be found online at www.centralreach.com.

# # #

About CentralReach.

CentralReach is a leading provider of EMR, practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) and related behavioral health practices to deliver quality autism care for superior outcomes. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully-digital evidence-based programming and more.

Trusted by more than 100,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.